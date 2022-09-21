Rock Report 9/21/22 – Steel Panther , Ghost, & The Smashing Pumpkins !

Steel Panther have announced who will replace bassist Lexxi Foxx, who left the band in July 2021. They declare today (Sept. 20) the new “R.O.L.E… Ruler Of Low End” for the glam metal icons is… Spyder. Steel Panther explained in a recent press release that he was the perfect fit for the band!

Ghost continue to reap the benefits of their recent viral success — the rockers have now earned their first-ever song on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs chart with “Mary on a Cross,” which has entered at No. 90. The single came out in 2019, but thanks to being featured in a Stranger Things TikTok video in late July, it is now climbing the charts

This week, the Smashing Pumpkins announced their 12th studio album, ATUM. Pronounced “autumn” and billed as a sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines of God, it arrives in three parts this fall. The band had previously talked up the effort over the last two years. The Pumpkins previewed the forthcoming album with the single “Beguiled” on Monday (Sept. 19).