Rock Report 9/20/22 – Metallica, Nickelback, and Ozzy!

It’s on, it’s in person and it’s should be pretty spectacular. We’re talking about the 2022 edition of Metallica’s annual “Helping Hands” Concert and Auction, as the band continue to be one of the more philanthropic acts acts in music. On Dec. 16, Helping Hands will make its Southern California debut with Metallica and special guests performing at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Last names are commonly mispronounced — it happens to the best of us. One last name that pretty much everyone has been saying wrong all along is that of Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, and he’s finally confirmed the proper way to say it. Though Kroger is obviously spelled with an “o,” it’s not pronounced with an “o” sound at all. It’s actually pronounced as if there was a “u” in place of the “o,” so unfortunately, the best way we can explain it is that he essentially shares the same last name as the murderous horror character Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Ozzy Osbourne’s latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart. The record is Osbourne’s second solo release in the last decade, following 2020’s Ordinary Man, which peaked at No. 3 on the U.K. chart. His 2007 effort Black Rain, 1986’s The Ultimate Sin and 1980’s Blizzard of Ozz are the only other Top 10 U.K. charting albums of his career, but Patient Number 9 has placed the highest of them all. It only lost the top position to Robbie Williams’s XXV.