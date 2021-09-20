      Weather Alert

Rock Report 9/20/21

Sep 20, 2021 @ 8:25am
An anonymous woman’s lawsuit against Marilyn Manson has been rejected by a California judge due to statute of limitations. ‘Jane Doe’ now has 20 days to file a new complaint against the musician.

The anonymous female dated Manson back in 2011, when she claims she was raped by the singer. Her lawsuit alleges, “[Manson] lured plaintiff, a musician, into what was, at first, a consensual romantic relationship. A short time later, however, he raped Ms. Doe. He also subjected Ms. Doe to further degrading acts of sexual exploitation, manipulation, and psychological abuse.”

Manson has denied all charges against him.

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has expressed his affinity for Brit rock over the years, professing his love for Oasis, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to see that he’s also found a fondness for one of the U.K.’s top rock exports of recent years, Royal Blood. In fact, Ulrich reveals the duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher have had quite the impact on his family as a whole.

Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke is not one to let it slide, especially when the disrespect is staring him right in the face onstage. During the recent Blue Ridge Rock Fest, the singer spotting an audience member donning a “Fuck Ronnie Radke” shirt in the crowd and gave him a proper dressing down.

“Where’s the guy in the ‘Fuck Ronnie Radke’ shirt? He saw me and then he pulled it down. You do not want the fucking snake homie, I will beat your fucking ass. This is not Twitter,” started the singer.

Recent Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On