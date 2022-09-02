Rock Report 9/2/22

Rammstein will bring their ongoing and extremely loud tour of huge stadiums back to Europe next year, as the prominent German industrial metal band revealed this week. The dates in 2023 will follow the group’s anticipated concerts in the U.S. and Mexico this month and next. Come next summer, Rammstein will find themselves performing in many other European countries.

Official Taylor Hawkins tribute merch will go on sale starting today, the day before one of the two Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. The merch sold will benefit two charities, Music Support and MusiCares. The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts are “two global events celebrating the memory & music of a rock legend” according to the Foo Fighters’ website.

Pierce the Veil have returned with their first new music since 2016, the single “Pass the Nirvana,” which emerged on Thursday (Sept. 1). And it’s fucking heavy. The poppy San Diego post-hardcore emo-punkers haven’t released a new tune since 2016’s Misadventures, their fourth studio album. And on top of the fresh jam, next week, Piece the Veil will head out on tour with I Prevail, covering North America throughout the fall.