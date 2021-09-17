Rock Report 9-17-21

Apparently restraining orders filed by Josh Homme’s sons against their father have been denied. Homme’s 15-year-old daughter Camille successfully filed a temporary restraining order against the QOTSA musician.
According to Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne will soon undergo major surgery to correct issues with his neck and spine. The surgery will hopefully aid in Ozzy’s recovery from a 2019 fall which displaced metal rods in his body.
Along with Ozzy’s neck and spine issues brought on by an unexpected tumble, the heavy metal icon has suffered through the onset of Parkinson’s, multiple staph infections, pneumonia, the flu and a burst blood vessel in his eye.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie’s weekend radio. The band is currently on the road on the long-awaited ‘Metal Tour of the Year’ alongside co-headliners Megadeth and Lamb of God and special guest Hatebreed.
For Trivium, the downtime amid the pandemic was quite productive, as they secured an airplane hangar and repurposed it to meet their every need as a fully operational, multi-purpose headquarters. As Heafy noted in the interview below, this headquarters has already generated a lot of chatter among other musicians, opening even more revenue opportunities for Trivium than they had previously thought.