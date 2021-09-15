Rock Report 9-15-21

Drama seems to be circling around Queens Of The Stone Age singer Josh Homme and now he is in a bit of hot water.According to TMZ, Josh Homme’s sons — 10-year-old Orrin and 5-year-old Wolf — have filed for restraining orders against him via their mom, Brody Dalle. The filings claim Homme drinks and drives with the children in his car, physically manhandles them and more.
Apparently restraining orders filed by Josh Homme’s sons against their father have been denied. Homme’s 15-year-old daughter Camille successfully filed a temporary restraining order against the QOTSA musician.
Mudvayne returned to the stage for the first time in 12 years this weekend. The nu-metal favorites headlined the Sept. 11 night of the 2021 Inkcarceration Festival, playing a stacked set full of fan favorites from the 2000s.
The classic Mudvayne lineup of vocalist Chad Gray, guitarist Gregg Tribbett, bassist Ryan Martinie and drummer Matt McDonough crushed the Incarceration main stage Saturday night, headlining over A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Asking Alexandria and more.
A new Guns and Roses song called “Hard School” will reportedly be released soon.
The track, which had the working title “Jackie Chan, was originally recorded during GN’R’s “Chinese Democracy era but was eventually omitted from that album. Short clips of the song were later posted online and a full version was leaked in August 2019.