Rock Report 9-15-21

SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman Corey Taylor stars in the Halloween-themed horror anthology movie “Bad Candy”, which arrived at select theaters on September 10 and is now available on demand.
Due on Blu-ray on September 28, “Bad Candy” was written and directed by Scott B. Hansen and Desiree Connell, and also features Zach Galligan, the star of the “Gremlins” and “Waxwork” franchises.
“Bad Candy” follows local Halloween stories of both myth and lessons learned in the community of New Salem.
MÖTLEY CRÜE drummer Tommy Lee says that he has no problem with “Pam And Tommy”, Hulu‘s upcoming limited series about his and “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson‘s infamous leaked sex tape.
Sebastian Stan and Lily James star in the series as Lee and Anderson, while Seth Rogen also appears as the man who stole the tape, and is producing with his partner Evan Goldberg. The series also stars Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò.
Steve Vai has announced an extensive tour of the U.S., with 54 scheduled appearances confirmed. Vai‘s “Inviolate” world tour will begin at House Of Blues in Las Vegas on January 27, 2022, and wrap in Los Angeles on April 2 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel.
The general on-sale will go live on September 17, with a VIP pre-sale available on September 15.