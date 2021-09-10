Rock Report 9-10-21

Rob Zombie has been getting things ready for his reboot of The Munsters, a film re-do of the classic 1960s sitcom about a happy monster family. In updates from the filmmaker and musician over the last few months, viewers have been able to watch the construction of a replicaof the vintage TV clan’s 1313 Mockingbird Lane home. This week (Sept. 7), Zombie shared more photos that show the unmistakable house taking shape. It looks so rad! The Munsters movie, to be written and directed by the singer who usually helms horror films when he’s behind the camera, will eventually be released in theatres and on streaming.
A GoFundMe page has been launched to raise money to benefit Scott ‘Fozzy’ O’Hare, Queensryche’s former tour manager of 16 years, after he suffered a series of strokes over the summer, which have left him with “severely impaired” vision and without the ability to walk.
The crowdfunding campaign organizer is listed as Pamela Moore, who was a guest singer on Queensryche’s Operation: Mindcrime song “Suite Sister Mary.” In an effort to help the O’Hare family, of which Fozzy is described as the sole provider, she is aiming to raise $25,000 to help with household bills, food and mounting medical costs.
After his exit from Megadeth, bassist Dave Ellefson has launched a new band called The Lucid that features Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarist Drew Fortier and Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller. And with the band announcement also comes the first taste of music and details of a forthcoming album release.
The Lucid’s self-titled debut album will arrive on Oct. 15 via SpoilerHead Records, with listeners getting the first taste of the record via the soaring new track “Maggot Wind” that can be heard in the player below. The album was produced by Mike Heller, with Lasse Lammert handling the mixing and mastering.