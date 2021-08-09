Rock Report 8/9/2021

Limp Bizkit fans will have to wait a little longer to break stuff alongside the band. The rap-metal veterans have canceled their remaining summer tour dates with Spiritbox, citing safety concerns.
“Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, the Limp Bizkit show this Monday and the remaining August tour is being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “Refunds are available at their points of purchase. All tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.”
Megadeth’s highly anticipated new album inches ever closer to completion, as Dave Mustaine shared a video of him recording the record’s “last vocal take” on Instagram. You can see the clip below.
The bandleader uploaded the clip on Saturday with the caption, “Last vocal take of the album. Are ya ready?” The video shows a bespectacled Mustaine in the vocal booth, headphones clamped over his ears, singing the lyrics, “It’s the end of the line for you!”
KISS had originally lined up the last leg of their “The End of the Road” farewell tour to conclude in the fall of 2021, but the pandemic prolonged their retirement plans. Now, Gene Simmons has confirmed the band will begin another Las Vegas residency in late December, which will spill into 2022.
Although the dates have not officially been announced, Simmons leaked the news during an interview at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes in New York while on site to preview his collection of sketches and paintings, dubbed ‘ArtWorks.’
