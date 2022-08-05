Rock Report 8/5/22 – Rolling Stones, Metallica and Pearl Jam !

Mick Jagger has likely seen it all, performing onstage with the Rolling Stones, so when he recently spotting a topless woman flashing him in the crowd at the band’s Tuesday show (Aug. 2) in Spain, he was ready with his response, flashing her right back. The band was in the midst of performing “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” when the incident occurred (sadly, they were not playing “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

Don’t you wish you could join the “Hellfire Club”? The Metallica-loving Eddie Munson has become the breakout character from Season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things series, and his “Hellfire Club” may be about to grow significantly, as Metallica have now teamed with Stranger Things for a special merch collaboration. You can pick up these Metallica Hellfire Club items via Metallica’s webstore, through Netflix or via Metallica’s Probity Merch UK store.

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder surprised the audience at The Strokes’ Seattle show on Wednesday (Aug. 3) when the grunge figurehead came onstage and joined the garage rockers for a song.

Helping out on the tune “Juicebox,” Vedder and The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas traded off singing the 2005 single from The Strokes’ third studio album, First Impressions of Earth.