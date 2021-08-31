Rock Report 8-31-21

Yesterday, August 28th, 2021, Rammstein frontman Till Lindeman was arrested in his hotel room and brought to a police station for questioning. Reports say that Lindemann’s solo project was set to perform at the Maklarin For Homeland festival in Tver today, Sunday, August 29, despite COVID-19 restrictions for mass gatherings in place in Russia. It is believed this was the reason for his detainment.
In a virtual interview for this year’s GalaxyCon, which you can watch below, Taylor revealed that he only has to record vocals for a few more songs on Slipknot’s forthcoming seventh LP.
Shinedown may still be directing their attention publicly to ATTENTION ATTENTION, but behind the scenes work is underway on their seventh studio album. While speaking with New Jersey’s WSOU 89.5 FM (as seen below), singer Brent Smith even tipped a timeline for when new music may arrive.
“I can tell you right now the first single, you’re gonna hear it in the first month of 2022. And then hopefully a couple of months later, there’ll be a [full-length] record out,” stated the band’s frontman. The group have settled at a Charleston, S.C. studio to record the effort with the band’s own bassist, Eric Bass, producing.