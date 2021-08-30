Rock Report 8-30-21

Kiss were forced to postpone their concert in Burgettstown, Penn. last night (Aug. 27) after it was learned that singer and guitarist Paul Stanley had tested positive for COVID-19.
News of the postponement spread quickly on social media as fans posted about being turned away at the gate without explanation before the band made an official statement disclosing Stanley’s diagnosis.
Theory of a Deadman have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates, from now until October, out of concern for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
The Tyler Connolly led rockers, who now mostly go by the more concise moniker Theory, revealed the unfortunate development to fans in an online message on Thursday (Aug. 26).
The canceled shows include 3 concerts with 3 Doors Down this weekend (Aug. 27-29) in Arizona and California. (It appears the events are carrying on without them.) Theory plan to pick things back up in October when they’re due to tour the U.S. with 10 Years.
The year of 2021 has been a big one for Anthrax, who already chronicled their four decades of existence in a multi-part documentary series that took fans through the entire history of the thrash icons. Now, ‘Anthrax XL,’ a celebratory, signature 40th anniversary bourbon whiskey has officially been unveiled.
Just one barrel of the bourbon was produced by Hillrock Estate Distillery and poured into 400 hand-numbered bottles, making this high-end anniversary spirit quite limited.