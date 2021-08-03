Rock Report 8/3/2021

A never-heard-before, totally new and different version of METALLICA‘s classic song “Nothing Else Matters” can be heard below. The track appears twice in Disney‘s new movie “Jungle Cruise”, which is being released today (Friday, July 30) will in U.S. theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access.
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl got to enjoy a little daddy-daughter time Sunday (Aug. 1) at Lollapalooza with thousands of fans looking on. Two of his daughters, Violet and Ophelia, got the spotlight during Foo Fighters set as Grohl incorporated both into his performances. Grohl led the crowd in a “Happy birthday” sing-along.
The three-way collaboration, which premiered on BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show With Daniel P. Carter, serves as a taste of Papa Roach’s upcoming 11th studio album. In March, bassist Tobin Esperance revealed that the Who Do You Trust? follow-up was then “being mixed and there’s some final touches [being done]. … The full album will be released maybe next year, but we’ll be dropping some new songs this year.”