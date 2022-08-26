Rock Report 8/26/22 – Pantera, The Black Keys, Volbeat !

The much discussed Pantera outing with Philip Anselmo, Rex Brown and special guests Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante will officially hit the stage in December. That’s because the foursome will be rocking three of the five scheduled Knotfests that are taking part in South America that month. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 9AM local time on Wednesday, Aug. 31st.

According to TMZ, prosecutors have decided not to move forward with criminal charges against singer Michelle Branch after her alleged assault on husband Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. The disposition shows the case was dismissed but did not specify why the case was dropped. The couple revealed their separation earlier this month amid Branch’s claims that Carney had been unfaithful in their marriage. She later filed for divorce.Congrats are in order for Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen, who is one again a married man after tying the knot with longtime girlfriend Jeanet Carlsen. This is the second marriage for the singer-guitarist, who was previously married to ex-wife Lina between 2010 and 2015.