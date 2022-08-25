Rock Report 8/25/22 – Hoobastank, LIT, Nickelback, and Jinjer !

Hoobastank and Lit have booked a fall 2022 North American Tried-N-True co- headlining tour, which will kick off in mid-October. Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris’ vocalist Kristopher Roe are scheduled to appear at select dates during the run.

The trek is set to begin Oct. 14 in Nashville, Tenn., and wrap up in Cedar Park, Texas, in early November. Alien Ant Farm and Roe will open the majority of the shows except for one on Oct. 16 and another on Nov. 5.

This week, Nickelback teased music that sounds a lot like metalcore — distorted staccato guitar parts and all. The clip the Canadian rock band shared Monday (Aug. 22) suggests something new from the Chad Kroeger-led group is coming soon.

But is the teaser related to a seemingly deleted tweet Nickelback appeared to post last week? In the message that has since disappeared from Twitter, the band seemed to say that their record label, BMG, told them they should wait to share a clip. However, Monday’s video appears to be a similar excerpt to what Nickelback teased last month.

This fall, Ukrainian prog metal band Jinjer will set out on a headlining tour which also features special guest P.O.D. with additional support coming from Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence, making for one hard-hitting lineup.

Jinjer will be out in support of last year’s Wallflowers, their fourth studio which yielded new fan favorites, such as “Vortex” and “Call Me a Symbol.”