Rock Report 8-26-21

Grunge icon Matt Cameron, the veteran drummer who’s propelled rock acts such as Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, paid tribute to the legendary Rolling Stones stickman Charlie Watts on Wednesday (Aug. 25). Watts, at age 80, died the day before.
As remembrances of the Stones legend poured in, Spin asked Cameron to contribute a little something in writing in honor of Watts. Cameron did just that, sharing a short paean to the rocker that touches on the late Rolling Stones member’s rhythmic prowess.
Five Finger Death Punch vocalist Ivan Moody is paying it forward. $30,000 forward, in fact.
In an effort that’s grown exponentially over the last month, the musician, via his Moody’s Medicinals CBD brand, recently said he’s making three large donations — $10,000 apiece — to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Food Recovery Network and USA Skateboarding, all after an online sale on Moody’s Medicinals products elicited an upswell of support.
Wolfgang Van Halen has made his stance against playing Van Halen covers in Mammoth WVH pretty well known, but that hasn’t stopped fans from asking. And in a series of tweets, the musician revealed a bit of his frustration with the requests.
Spotlighting a tweet he received, he showcased one such request to honor his father with a cover onstage, with the author suggesting that the time was right as the Wolfgang had “already shown you can stand on your own.” Captioning the exchange, “Y’all are never gonna fuckin stop are ya?,” he also showed his response which was, “I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I’m not fuckin’ playing ‘Panama’ for you guys.”