Rock Report 8/24/22 – Jane’s Addiction, DOPE, and Megadeth !

Over the weekend, original Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery confirmed what many were speculating after a recent social media post showed him jamming with Perry Farrell. He has been writing again for Jane’s Addiction after having previously exited the band twice. He made his own post and he then tagged Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins in the post.

Coming on the heels of the announcement of their seventh studio album “Blood Money Part Zer0” being released on February 24, 2023, New York City electro metal pioneers DOPE have unveiled their first music video for the track “Believe” (featuring Dra ma Club). The clip was directed by Edsel Dope and Matt Zane.

Dave Mustaine, the Grammy Award-winning guitarist, lead singer, songwriter, and founding member of legendary band MEGADETH, is returning to Gimme Metal, the world’s only 24/7, all-metal streaming radio station, as DJ and host of his hugely popular “The Dave Mustaine Show”. His next episode is set to air at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 25, with a new show to air at that time each Thursday to follow.