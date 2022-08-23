Rock Report 8/23/22 – Poison, Alterbridge, and Slipknot !

Last week, Poison’s Bret Michaels partnered with Uvalde Radio to offer free tickets to the glam rock band’s San Antonio “Stadium Tour” show for the families of victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in nearby Uvalde, Texas.

The North American Stadium Tour, launched in June, finds Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act supporting joint headliners and fellow rockers Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

Who stateside is ready for some Pawns & Kings? After finishing out 2022 on tour in Europe, Alter Bridge will kick off the new year by touring in support of their latest album in the U.S. and Canada.

The band just announced a North American tour leg, hitting 30 cities along the way, that will kick off on Jan. 25 in Tampa, Florida. The trek ventures across the U.S. and crosses over into Canada before wrapping up on April 1 in Highland, California.

A few weeks after the release of the song “Yen,” Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video.

The “Yen” video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so Taylor is seen wearing his mask during those parts. But then the other storyline laced in shows a very sophisticated, unmasked Taylor being followed around a mansion by a few creepy, dark figures