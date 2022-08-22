Rock Report 8/22/22

A fan attending Tuesday night’s “Stadium Tour” show in Indianapolis reportedly fell from the upper deck while Motley Crue was mid-set. The unidentified man fell from the upper deck about 45 minutes into the Crue’s set at Lucas Oil Stadium. The outlet shared video from the event showing a motionless man on the ground while other concertgoers tend to him. His condition is unknown.

Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner is currently in the hospital following a serious heart attack, according to a post on the band’s social media. He’s currently in stable condition. As a result, the rockers rescheduled their St. Louis performance, which was originally set to take place last night (Aug. 16), until the middle of September.

Evanescence’s Amy Lee joined Korn onstage to sing “Freak on a Leash” on the first night of a co-headlining tour. In the fan-filmed video seen below, the song’s signature twitchy guitar leads ring out as Davis motions over to the side of the stage as Lee stands outside of the frame in the video for a while before the camera angle moves to bring the singer in focus.