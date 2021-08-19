Rock Report 8/19/2021

Two of rock’s most enduring bands – Stone Temple Pilots and Bush – will be hitting the road together this fall. The two acts will set out on a co-headlining run that will kick off on Sept. 30 in Mesa, Ariz., continuing across the country before coming to a conclusion Oct. 17 in Oklahoma City, Okla.
A collection of six vintage sports cars that belonged to late Rush drummer Neil Peart brought in a total of $3.9 million at auction during California’s Pebble Beach Auctions on Aug. 12-13.
The sales, organized by auction house Gooding & Company, preceded the area’s annual Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance automotive charity event on Aug. 15. Peart’s mostly silver vehicles, dubbed the “Silver Surfers” by the Rush icon before his January 2020 death, were initially expected to fetch anywhere from $150,000–$1.5 million apiece.
While plenty of attention is on Metallica‘s self-titled “Black” album at present, the band recently turned some of the focus to Chris Cornell, deciding to release their performance from the “I Am the Highway” tribute show as part of their Vinyl Club. The move definitely caught the eye of the Cornell family, who shared their heartfelt thanks for the release by one of metal’s most iconic bands.
