Rock Report 8/18/2021

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be selling off a bunch of signed guitars beginning on August 18 via online instrument marketplace Reverb. Per Reverb, these guitars were signed at various Rock Hall events over the years. Among the guitars soon to be up for sale include “…a Gibson Les Paul Signature ‘T’ signed by The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly, an Epiphone Les Paul signed by 2019 inductees Roxy Music, a Gibson ES-335 signed by every single performer at Chuck Berry’s American Music Masters ceremony, and more.” Additionally, this upcoming sale “…will also include limited-edition photographs of music legends that were donated by the late photographer Baron Wolman to support the work of the museum.”
The estate of the late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell has terminated the icon’s posthumous endorsement of Dean Guitars and sued the musical instrument manufacturer for, among other things, breach of contract, fraud and accounting irregularities related to the business partnership, as Rita Haney, Darrell’s bereaved girlfriend and the trustee of his estate, revealed this week. On Monday (Aug. 16), Haney issued a statement outlining the situation and shared documentation of the entire lawsuit on the official Dimebag Darrell website. Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Abbott, switched from endorsing Washburn Guitars to Dean shortly before he was murdered onstage in 2004 during a performance by his post-Pantera band, Damageplan.
You could be the next bass player for Steel Panther. The hair metal heroes are holding open auditions to find someone sexy enough to join the pack. It was revealed earlier this year that Lexxi Foxx had stepped down from Steel Panther, greatly diminishing the overall sexiness of the group. 1. Be bitchin
2. Upload a video of you playing any Steel Panther song titled “yourname_songname” here.
3. Upload a video of you introducing yourself to Steel Panther explaining why you should be our bassist titled “yourname_introduction” here.
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes