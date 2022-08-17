Rock Report 8/17/22

Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of more than two decades are no more. James filed divorce docs against Francesca Hetfield in Colorado earlier this year. Surprisingly, the filing was never reported, and the couple kept it out of the spotlight. The two are still in touch, as they have kids together.

Grammy-winning singer Michelle Branch was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in Nashville. The singer’s arrest happened after announcing her split from husband and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney on Thursday, following being married since 2019.



Porno for Pyros reunited this year to take the place of Jane’s Addiction at a couple of festivals, but now they’re apparently taking things a step further and working on a new album. The news came from a post on guitarist Peter DiStefano’s social media. This would serve as their first album since 1996’s Good God’s Urge.

