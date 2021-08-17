Rock Report 8/17/2021

COVID-19 continues to wreak scheduling havoc on the return of live music, with three more acts having to either postpone or cancel shows over the weekend after members of each band’s “camp” contracted COVID. Korn, Mammoth WVH and Pop Evil were the bands affected, with each having to readjust their schedules.
“Unfortunately, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Korn camp. the safety of our artists, crew, venue staff, and fans are our top priority, so we must postpone the show tonight,” started a message by Korn about Saturday’s Scranton, Pa. performance (Aug. 14).
Underoath are getting things in order for a big 2022. The band, who recently released the new song “Hallelujah” and announced the Jan. 14 street date for their Voyeurist album, will be hitting the road in early 2022 with a tour not to be missed.
The band have selected Every Time I Die and Spiritbox to join them on a run that will last just over a month in mid-February and March. The trek officially gets underway Feb. 18 in Dallas, Texas, coming to a conclusion March 26 in Atlanta, Ga. All dates for the run are listed below.
Surviving Soundgarden members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd came together over the weekend to play two of their songs live with singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile.
The rockers joined Carlile onstage during her concert at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state on Saturday (Aug. 14) to play Badmotorfinger’s “Searching With My Good Eye Closed” and Superunknown’s “Black Hole Sun.” This was the first time the Soundgarden trio played together in their home state since the death of frontman Chris Cornell in 2017.
