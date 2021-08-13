Rock Report 8/13/2021

Trivium have announced yet another new album, In the Court of the Dragon. The record will be Trivium’s second of the pandemic age, following April 2020’s What the Dead Men Say.
Along with the album announcement, Trivium have released a new song, “Feast of Fire.” The anthemic, mid-tempo song showcases the bass chops of Paolo Gregoletto and the vocal range of Matt Heafy, while Corey Beaulieu delivers a sick solo and drummer Alex Bent anchors the track with dynamic drumming.
Does it often seem like the good times have already started when Foo Fighters hit the stage? There’s a very good reason for that, as Dave Grohl revealed during a chat with Blink-182‘s Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits.
During their chat, Hoppus spoke with Grohl about whether or not the band had a pre-show ritual. Grohl started by revealing that his pre-show ritual might not be that obvious, telling Hoppus, “It’s like one hour before the show, I open a Coors Light, and I’m like, ‘Oh, hello darkness, my old friend.’ But our dressing rooms are always filled with friends.
Megadeth have announced their touring replacement for bassist David Ellefson, who was dismissed from the group on May 24. Former Megadeth bassist James LoMenzo will man the bass for the thrash legends’ upcoming tour with Lamb of God.
LoMenzo, also known for his time in White Lion and Black Label Society, was a member of Megadeth from 2006 to 2010, playing on 2007’s United Abominations and 2009’s Endgame.
