Rock Report 8/12/2021

The dark moons have aligned as The Nightmare Before Christmas composer Danny Elfman and Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor have collaborated on a song. The track is titled “True” and there’s now a video for the crushing cut that can be seen in the player at the bottom of this post.
Elfman, who made his name in the ’80s band Oingo Boingo before diving full on into scoring projects for film and other media, has returned with his first solo record in 37 years. The double album is titled Big Mess and one of the highlights is the new collaboration with Reznor, an artist who has followed a similar path creating darkly beautiful recordings before finding success in the film scoring world.
Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford and his “beer aficionado” brother, Nigel Halford, will debut their new signature beer at Bloodstock Open Air 2021, the annual British metal festival that kicks off this week (Aug. 11).
Created with the U.K. brewery Backyard Brewhouse, the beverage is called Hails & Horns Halford Ale — it’s a modern English best bitter. Clocking in at 4.6 percent ABV (alcohol by volume), the beer arrives even as Rob marked his 35th year of sobriety several months ago.
Over the weekend, Limp Bizkit announced that they were calling off the remaining dates on their current summer tour with Spiritbox out of concern of the current COVID spread, and now they’ve elaborated on their reasoning
Initially offering a statement revealing that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans,” the group alerted fans to their plan, but rumors started to spread about guitarist Wes Borland potentially contracting COVID. Soon after their initial statement, they followed with another message stating that Borland had not contracted COVID and that “the system is seriously flawed.”
He explained, “In short, the system is still very flawed. Even if the performers, crews, staff and promoters do their best to ensure safety on and behind the stage, that doesn’t ensure the safety of the audience as a whole.”
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes