Rock Report 8/10/22

Bring Me the Horizon lead singer Oli Sykes and drummer Mat Nichols recently competed in England’s Allerthorpe Sprint Triathlon to help raise funds for Ukrainepride, an outreach organization assisting the LGBTQ+ community in Ukraine amid the ongoing war there.

To close out the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage to play Black Sabbath’s “Paranoid” and an abbreviated version of “Iron Man.”

Iommi performed at the opening ceremony last month, but the joint appearance of him and Osbourne was kept secret until the big moment onstage, which marked the first time the two metal legends played together since Black Sabbath’s final show on Feb. 4, 2017.

Architects had been planning to return to the concert stage in the U.S. next month, but according to a new statement from the band, that’s not going to happen. The band cited “logistical issues” as the reasoning for the cancellation.

The group was set to perform with We Came as Romans and Like Moths to Flames on the run, that was set to launch on Sept. 6 in Minneapolis.