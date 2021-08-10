Rock Report 8/10/2021

TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon has confirmed that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Hannon publicly acknowledged his diagnosis on the same day that TESLA announced it was postponing its next few shows due to members of the touring party contracting COVID-19.
TESLA played the first two shows of its summer 2021 tour — August 5 in Grants Pass, Oregon and August 6 in Grand Ronde, Oregon — without Frank. Filling in for him was Howie Simon (JEFF SCOTT SOTO, GRAHAM BONNET, STRYPER), who previously stood in for Hannon in September 2018.
Last month, SEETHER joined 3 DOORS DOWN on the latter band’s “The Better Life” 20th-anniversary tour as special guests on select dates throughout the summer. These shows kicked off on July 17 in Huber Heights, Ohio and are seeing the bands play amphitheaters in major markets across the U.S.
Asked in a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit’s WRIF radio station what it felt like to back performing in front of crowds again, SEETHER frontman Shaun Morgan said : “Oh, man. I’ve gotta tell you the first couple of weekends, it was a little bit nerve racking because we hadn’t done it in so long. In fact, the first show back was our first show in front of an audience in 648 or 649 days. That’s the longest we’ve ever gone [without playing a show], I think, since 1999. So it was kind of a trip, man. It was the first time I felt kind of almost sick before going on. We just did a couple of shows to sort of ease our way back into it, and then for the following weekend since then, it’s been a little bit easier.
Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine will take part in a special in-store bottle signing and tasting on Saturday, August 14 at Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville, Tennessee. This event will be open to the public, free of charge, and will feature tastings from a variety of styles and vintages from the House Of Mustaine limited wine collection, including She-Wolf Merlot Rosé, Almost Honest Cabernet Sauvignon and Darkest Hour Syrah.
Attendees must be 21 and older and show proper I.D. to participate in the wine tasting, and for purchase of alcohol. For those under 21, merch items and posters will be available for Mustaine to sign. There will also be special giveaways brought to you by Epiphone and 5B Artist Management, including the chance to win a signed Epiphone Les Paul Special VE Guitar in cherry, plus tickets to the nearest “The Metal Tour Of The Year” show — featuring MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM and HATEBREED — in Cincinnati, Ohio.
