Rock Report 714/2021

Tonight Pop Evil kicks off their Versatile Tour with the second show in the 95 wiil rock summer concert series at Blarney Island. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are available at the door. —SHOW DETAILS—
Things will look a little different on stage tonight for Pop Evil. Drummer Hayley Cramer wasn’t able to get out of the UK due to travel issues caused by COVID-19. Replacing her behind the kit is Jason Heartless. Also, long time bassist Matt DiRito has parted ways with Pop Evil. In an interview with JP yesterday Leigh Kakaty said “and then you know he decided to do what was best for him and leave the band. It’s ok. We’ve been doing this so long that you can’t be miserable doing this. You have to be happy” DiRito will be replaced on tour by Joey Chicago from Egypt Central. —SOME OF THE STORY—
The Metal Tour of the year was supposed to be Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium and In Flames. However, in a statement Tuesday the Swedish band In Flames had to bow out of the tour due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The tour was quick to find a replacement and it’s already been announced that Hatebreed will now be making the rounds with the Metal Tour of the Year. —FULL STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes