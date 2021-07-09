Rock Report 7/9/2021

Last year there was talk of a movie starring a bunch of rockstars that would be coming out. Finally The Retaliators has a release date. The horror movie is set to release at London’s Frightfest which takes place August 26th through the 30th. The movie features Jacoby Shaddix, Tommy Lee, members of Five Finger Death Punch, The HU, Ice Nine Kills and more. —CAN ROCKSTARS ACT?—
Tremonti just released the details of their fifth studio album. The title for the new album is Marching in Time and should be released September 24th. In addition to the new album Tremonti is going to hit the road in September with Sevendust. —NEW ALBUM DETAILS—
Since their inception in 1993 Fuel has gone through quite a few lineup changes. The list of past members is longer than my….arm. Fast forward to this year which finds Fuel re-packaged again with original guitarist Carl Bell and long-time drummer Kevin Miller to which they added John Corsale on vocals, Mark Klotz on rhythm guitar and Tommy Nat on bass. Yesterday they released their first single called Hard. You can pick it up digitally now. Fuel’s new album Anomaly is due out in October. —SOURCE STORY— —HARD NEW TUNE—
