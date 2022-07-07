Rock Report 7/7/22

On Tuesday night (July 5), guitar legend Carlos Santana collapsed onstage at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan and is now said to be “doing well.”
Santana, who will turn 75 on July 20, has been touring North America steadily all year in support of Blessing and Miracles, the 26th studio album from the Santana band, which came out last year. According to an update from the guitarist’s team, he suffered heat exhaustion and dehydration, which led to the onstage collapse and the necessity of treatment at the venue before being taken to a nearby medical clinic for treatment.
Parkway Drive have just announced Darker Still, their seventh studio album and alongside that news comes a music video for “The Greatest Fear,” the record’s second single which has big time power metal vibes.
First up was the video for “Glitch,” a mid-tempo stomper with beaming melodies and a natural scream-along chorus that served as a preview of more to come and, now, Parkway Drive have unleashed a totally unexpected track in “The Greatest Fear.” It’s an even sturdier thumper with bright guitar leads and huge choir-like backing vocals that are quite typical of power metal acts such as Sabaton and Blind Guardian.
Guns N’ Roses have canceled their show that was scheduled to take place tonight (July 5) in Glasgow “due to illness and medical advice.” Though they didn’t specify which member is sick, frontman Axl Rose told the crowd at a show earlier this week that he wasn’t feeling well, and adjusted his vocal approach in order to make it through the performance.
Over the weekend, they played two back-to-back nights in Tottenham, England, and during the second night (July 2), Rose addressed his struggles to the audience. Halfway through their rendition of “Civil War,” the singer switched to a lower register