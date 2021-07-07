Rock Report 7/7/2021

Myles Kennedy announced a headlining tour on Monday to support his new album The Ides of March. The tour kicks off in Florida and ends in Maryland. Kennedy will be playing Route 20 in Sturtevant on September 17th. Tickets for all of his tour dates go on sale Friday at 10am. —KENNEDY SHOW DETAILS—
Recently Rob Halford was bestowed the honorary Kentucky Colonel by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Colonel Halford sounds like a reasonable name for a Colonel. Colonel Kael on the other hand sounds like a comic book villain or the younger less successful brother of the General in the movie Willow. Anyway Chris Kael, bassist for Five Finger Death Punch, was also bestowed the honorary title over the weekend. —KAEL THE COLONEL—
Josh Todd, lead singer for Buckcherry isn’t a man to sit still. When the pandemic hit Todd started writing the new album Hellbound, rediscovered the sport of tennis and became a certified phlebotomist. In a recent interview Todd admitted “I became a certified phlebotomist during the lockdown, and I served L.A. County for four months out at a COVID clinic.” The new Buckcherry album Hellbound is out now. —FULL STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes