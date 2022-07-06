Rock Report 7/6/22

Hatebreed lead vocalist Jamey Jasta has secured the rights to Milwaukee Metalfest, the storied Midwestern U.S. heavy metal festival that last ran as Milwaukee Metalfest XIX in 2007.
After the 16-year break, the prominent metalcore musician is planning to bring Milwaukee Metalfest back to Wisconsin’s most populous city in 2023. And he’s doing it partially as a tribute to a friend in the metal community that he recently lost.
Sadly, it’s become almost common to find that the fees for a concert ticket are almost as much as the ticket itself. But new legislation in New York may cut down on some of the fee clutter as the state has introduced a new law combatting hidden ticket fees as well as what is dubbed as “anti-consumer ticketing practices.”
The new bill, which will affect live concert events, theater and sporting events, was signed into law on Thursday (June 30) by New York governor Kathy Hochul and it comes after an legislative investigation was launched into the live events industry in 2020 and 2021.
The Stadium Tour featuring co-headliners Def Leppard and Motley Crue hit another snag, this time in Nashville, Tennessee after “an unforeseen medical complication” resulted in Poison’s absence from what is typically a five-band bill also rounded out by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Classless Act.
Michaels, in a message shared on social media, confirmed what fans were told by Poison bassist Bobby Dall onstage on June 30 and that he indeed had been hospitalized.