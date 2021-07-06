Rock Report 7/6/2021

Black Stone Cherry canceled a couple of shows over the weekend. Front man Chris Robertson’s father passed away late Thursday night. In a statement released by Black Stone Cherry on Thursday night they said “We turned the bus around after learning of a death in the family very late last night. As you all know, it’s family first. We ask that you understand and respect this decision.” Black Stone Cherry have already promised to make up the shows at a later date. —FULL STORY—
Queensryche have lost their longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren. Lundgren stepped down on Friday night saying that he is pursuing other business opportunities that are making it hard for him to devote the time that Queensryche would require. The band had former guitarist Mike Stone fill in on guitar at a show over the weekend in Idaho. No word yet on who will be the fulltime replacement. —SOURCE MATERIAL—
In addition to the 4th of July being the birth of America it also holds another significance, it makes the anniversary of Lou Brutus’s HardDrive. This past 4th of July was especially poignant for the syndicated radio host as HardDrive reached the milestone of being on the air for 25 years. If you want to congratulate Lou in person he will be hosting Rock Fest in Cadott next weekend. —25 YEARS OF HARDDRIVE—
