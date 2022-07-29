Rock Report 7/29/22

Congrats are in order, as Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree have revealed that they are parents to a new baby daughter named Maple. This also is the fourth grandchild for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Osbourne started dating Aree Gearheart in 2019 and the couple announced their engagement in 2021.
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will join a fellow ex-Megadeth member, guitarist Jeff Young, on “The MEGA Years” tour across the Southwestern U.S. this fall. Their band, called Kings of Thrash, will perform two early Megadeth albums in full. Guitarist Chris Poland, another former Megadeth member, will also perform as a special guest for the upcoming dates.
311 combines two great traditions into one awesome experience next year. The band are combining their plans for their 2023 cruise to sync up with their “311 Day” concert. The 311 Caribbean Cruise will take place between March 8-13, 2023. The ship will set sail from Miami, Florida, en route to Belize and Honduras.