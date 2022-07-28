Rock Report 7/28/22

Metallica’s 1986 thrash anthem “Master of Puppets” now has an official animated lyric video, which the legendary Bay Area metal band released this week. The clip adds to the classic Master of Puppets tune’s renewed cultural visibility after it bloomed in Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4 finale from July 1. The Metallica lyric video was animated by ILOVEDUST, a U.K.-based design company. The firm also did some work for the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne album.
“More Than Machines,” is the brand new track from Bush. And as you might expect, with the arrival of a new song means an album will soon follow. The group is also announcing that their ninth studio album, titled The Art of Survival, is now on track for an Oct. 7 release through BMG.
The family of late SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison has publicly shared a video that was put together for his memorial to mark the first anniversary of his passing. According to a post online, the 15-minute video “shows him as a brilliant musician, as well as the amazing human he was to us. We wanted to share it with the people that mattered to Joey most: his fans.