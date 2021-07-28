Rock Report 7/28/2021

Metal Church singer Mike Howe has died at the age of 55. The band broke the news of his death, which came yesterday (July 26) on social media. Howe first fronted Metal Church from 1988 through 1995 and contributed to three albums: Blessing in Disguise (1988), The Human Factor (1991) and Hanging in the Balance (1993) and then retired from music and focused on raising a family while pursuing a career as a carpenter.
Volbeat have joined the “blacklist.” The hard rocking Danish outfit are among the musicians from across all genres paying tribute to Metallica’s legendary self-titled “Black” album, providing their own cover of “Don’t Tread on Me” for the highly anticipated Metallica Blacklist collection.
You can add Starset to the list of acts returning to the road in 2021. The space-focused outfit will be staging their latest round of demonstrations this fall in venues across the U.S. The trek launches on Nov. 3 in Asheville, North Carolina with the group carrying over tour dates into mid-December before concluding the run Dec. 18 in Cleveland, Ohio.
