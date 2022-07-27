Rock Report 7/27/22

It’s one thing to reconcile with your old band, but what about going on tour with them and your current band? Adam Gontier says it’s possible that Saint Asonia would go on tour with Three Days Grace at some point, which would be quite a packed reunion.
Gontier sang for Three Days Grace from its inception in the late ’90s until his departure in 2013. Three years later, the singer revealed that he’d still kept in touch with most of his former bandmates over the years, except for drummer Neil Sanderson. However, in March of this year, the pair met up and buried the hatchet, which was verified by a photo of them smiling together.
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe is aiding the fight against deforestation, together with an Ecuadorian friend named Carlos, whom the heavy metal musician met on his travels.
In collaboration with with Carlos and his family, Blythe purchased a swath of land in the South American country to replant native trees and help regrow the forest there.
Slipknot percussionist Michael Pfaff, most commonly known by the fan-bestowed nickname Tortilla Man, has injured his ankle on the group’s headlining European tour and shared an update on the situation.
Pfaff earned his ‘Knot merit badge of sorts and, on Instagram, he posted a story (on July 24) that showed off his bandaged ankle propped up on a bag of ice with overlayed text that stated, “SLIPKNOT….if you don’t get hurt once in a while, you’re probably not doing it right. See you Tuesday, VERONA.”