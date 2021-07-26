Rock Report 7/26/2021

Over the weekend quite a few bands released new music or dropped album news, here are a handful of them.
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth made his announcement via a Cameo video and confirmed that the new album will be called The Sick, the Dying and the Dead. He didn't give a release date but if you find the video online you can hear a snippet of the title track for the new album.
Tremonti released a new song called If Not You. The song will appear on the new Tremonti album Marching in Time which is due out September 24th.
Bullet for My Valentine dropped a song called Parasite which will be on their new self titled album due out on October 22nd.
All Good Things have announced that their new album would be out on August 20th. The album will be called A Hope in Hell and will feature their new song For the Glory which features Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears and Charlie Scene.
And finally
Gemini Syndrome are wrapping up their musical trilogy with a new album due out October 15th. Appropriately called 3rd Degree The Raising is the follow up to 2016's Momento Mori. Gemini Syndrome also released another song off the album called Abandoned.
