Rock Report 7/21/2021

Tonight marks the third show in the 95 wiil rock summer concert series at Blarney Island. The show features local openers Bellevue Suite and The Almas with headline duties falling on Royal Bliss. Tickets are available at the door for $25. —SHOW DETAILS—
Thrice dropped their new song Scavengers yesterday. We played it for the 4:20 Hit of the Day where it received a 71% puff rating. Thrice also revealed that their follow up album to 2018’s Palms would be out on September 17th and will be called Horizons/East. They are also going on tour starting out September 24th and wrapping up October 30th. —ALL THE DETAILS—
Rival Sons announced yesterday that they would be hitting the road. The tour is to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album Pressure and Time. They will be playing the whole album along with their hits on the tour that kicks off September 29th and ends November 13th. They will be playing The Riviera Theater in Chicago on October 28th. Tickets go on sale for the tour on Friday at 10am. —TOUR DETAILS— —SHOW DETAILS—
