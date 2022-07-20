Rock Report 7/20/22

Last week, Billboard broke the news that a Pantera tour would take place in 2023, later revealing that Ozzy Osbourne guitarist and Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante would round out the lineup. Now, Wylde has spoken about the new lineup, marking the first official comment from any of the four members about the plans. There is a deep connection both Wylde and Benante have with Pantera, and he refers to them as family.
After taking part in the “Metal Tour of the Year,” Trivium are ready to jump back up to the top of the bill, putting together another impressive metal tour package that should keep seats filled through the fall. The band’s “Deadmen and Dragons Tour” will find the band sharing the stage with Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel and Khemmis.
The veteran rockers have put together quite an impressive run on the road, which should only continue to thrive once they get to expand their sets with this headline tour. Trivium are currently out in support of their 2021 effort, In the Court of the Dragon.
Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder ejected a concertgoer from the crowd during a recent gig by the rock band due to apparent violence, as fan-captured video shows. The singer stopped Pearl Jam’s performance of “Animal” in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 23 to do so.
When one goes to a concert, there’s a code of conduct that should be observed to make the show enjoyable for all. At the top of that list is, of course, refraining from violence against fellow fans. Evidently, anyone who gets violent at a Pearl Jam show should be prepared to get called out and perhaps kicked out. That’s what happened to one woman at the band’s summer stop at Hallenstadion in the Swiss city.