Rock Report 7/20/2021

Volbeat are coming to the states for a quick 8 run series of dates starting on September 24th. To see them you’ll have to do a little traveling. Volbeat will be in Atlanta, Oklahoma City, San Diego, Los Angeles, Pasa Robles, Oakland, San Antonio and Lubbock, with the run ending on October 10th. —WAIT A MINUTE ON TOUR—
Yesterday, Iron Maiden announced that their 17th studio album would be dropping on September 3rd. The name of the album is Senjutsu and features their new single The Writing on the Wall. The album will come in a variety of formats and you can preorder you copy now at Iron Maiden’s website. —UP THE IRONS—
Black Veil Brides were set to drop their new album The Phantom Tomorrow earlier this year but pushed the release back to October because they wanted other materials to come out with the album. One of those materials is a six issue comic book series. The Phantom Tomorrow comic book is being released through Incendium and you can pre-order the first print limited edition of The Phantom Tomorrow comic series now. —PRE-ORDER HERE—
