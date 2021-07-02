Rock Report 7/2/2021

Another one of the women allegedly abused by Marilyn Manson is now suing him. Ashley Morgan Smithline filed a lawsuit in California accusing Manson of sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and violation of human trafficking laws. Manson’s representative issued a statement saying “There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them” —THE LAWSUITS STACK UP—
Rumor has it Iron Maiden may have new music dropping as early as July 15th but the band has been very tight lipped to this point. However, people have been piecing cryptic clues together since 2019. There has been no official word from Iron Maiden yet but July 15th isn’t to far away so we’ll just have to wait and see. —NEW MAIDEN?—
If you put all your jigsaw puzzles together during the pandemic and are looking for new images to put together then on September 17th you can piece together four separate Ozzy album covers. Zee Productions are releasing the first four Ozzy album covers as 500 piece puzzles. They will come in vinyl box set sized boxes so they will fit on the shelf with all your other vinyl albums. This isn’t the first foray into album art puzzles. Zee productions has already released Slayer and Iron Maiden album puzzles. —PUZZLE OF OZZ—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes