Rock Report 7/19/22

The Munsters has a new home, and we’re not talking about 1313 Mockingbird Lane. Rob Zombie’s film update of the popular ’60s series will be heading to Netflix this fall, and it’s not the only ’60s spookfest getting a big screen update for Netflix either, as Wednesday, Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff, is also heading to the streamer.
The battle lies ahead, but Alter Bridge are ready to meet it head on. And they’ve got the perfect song to soundtrack that sentiment, as the band has issued the title track from their Pawns & Kings album along with details of the forthcoming release.
After venturing out for their other respective projects Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti are back in the fold with drummer Scott Phillips and bassist Brian Marshall to put the final touches on their Pawns & Kings album, which is on track for an Oct. 14 street date through Napalm Records.
While John Dolmayan has been vocal about System of a Down’s inability to move forward with new music, he did get a chance to recently step behind the kit to play some System of a Down music with one of his bandmates. Singer Serj Tankian joined Dolmayan and the rock covers band Medium in performing “Aerials” at Dolmayan’s 50th birthday celebration this past weekend. The footage was shot of the two musicians joining Medium in the streets of San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, where Dolmayan was celebrating his 50th birthday on Friday (July 15).