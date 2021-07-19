Rock Report 7/19/2021

Sevendust and Tremonti are set to go on tour for the month of September. Over the weekend they announced a continuation of their tour this fall only instead of Sevendust being the headliner both bands will be out supporting Daughtry. The tour with Daughtry starts November 3rd and wraps up in December in Florida. —TOUR DETAILS—
Lzzy Hale was just named the first female brand ambassador of Gibson guitars. As such, she will create her own collection of acoustic and electric guitars across the Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer brands and suggest charities that would benefit from Gibson’s support. Congratulations Lzzy. —FULL AMBASSADORSHIP DETAILS—
Over the weekend some sad news came out of Steel Panther. On their website they announced the departure of longtime bassist Lexxi Foxx. In true Steel Panther fashion the statement made it seem like Foxx was quitting the band to continue the operation of his dog grooming business that he started during the pandemic to afford botox. No word on who Steel Panther will find to replace Foxx. —ALL THE DETAILS—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes