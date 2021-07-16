Rock Report 7/16/2021

There was a lot of speculation but if you guessed new music as what Iron Maiden had been teasing you would have been correct. Iron Maiden released a new song yesterday called The Writing on the Wall. They also released an animated video to go with it. Both are available digitally now. —THE WRITING ON THE WALL—
Buckcherry had to cancel all of their shows through June 30th when two of the band members tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released by the band they said “the safety of our fans is of the utmost importance to us and we will use every effort to reschedule the 9 shows prior to that date.” No word on which of the band members came down with the virus. —FULL STORY—
Yesterday for the 4:20 Hit of the Day Don played the new single from Aaron Lewis called Am I the Only One. With 70 something percent of the vote it puffed. Also yesterday, said Lewis song achieved a number one ranking on the Billboard COUNTRY charts. Later this summer Lewis will hang up the country twang and hit the road with Staind. —AM I THE ONLY ONE—
