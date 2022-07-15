Rock Report 7/15/22

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his longtime wife and manager Sharon Osbourne have put their Mediterranean villa-style home in California on the market for $18 million, reportedly due to California’s high taxes. The couple are also reportedly plotting to moving back to the U.K. after selling the house, which they’ve had for seven years. There are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms inside the home that was built in 1929.
After Billboard reported on Wednesday (July 13) that the metal legends Pantera would tour again in 2023, rock and metal fans immediately started responding to the news. Is the rumor true? While Pantera’s surviving members, lead vocalist Philip Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, have discussed doing a Pantera tribute event in the past — perhaps with other veteran metal musicians such as Zakk Wylde — a full tour billed as Pantera seems unexpected.
Disturbed are back with a brand new single “Hey You,” which serves as their first music release in four years. They also put out a cinematic sci-fi video to go along with it. Draiman further elaborated that “Hey You” in particular addresses all of the “outrage addiction” he’s witnessed over the last few years, which is something he’s never seen in his life.