Rock Report 7/15/2021

Usually Friday is the day for new music but Andrew W.K. isn’t one who conforms to that timeline and he dropped a new song yesterday. The new song is called Everybody Sins and it will appear on his new album God is Partying which is due out in September. In addition to dropping the song he also dropped a video for it which stars him and fiancé Kat Dennings The video for Everybody Sins is on YouTube now. —EVERYBODY SINS—
With so many artists ignoring genre boundries it should come as no surprise that singer songwriter Ed Sheeran wants to try something different. However, it is a bit suprising that the genre Sheeran might want to dip in to is death metal. According to Sheeran “That’s something I’ve never thought about doing – but something I would not be opposed to creating,” —FULL STORY—
Volbeat vocalist Michael Poulsen revealed that the new Volbeat album has been done since last December and that the first single from the album Wait A Minute My Girl is not like the rest of the album. In a recent interview Poulsen said of the new album “Wait A Minute My Girl doesn’t really say much about the coming album, which will be released later this year. Because the coming album is probably the most heavy record we’ve ever done.” —SOURCE STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes