Rock Report 7/14/22

If you’re a fan of legendary rockers Van Halen and Aerosmith, there’s a special find now available on Reverb — a guitar that the late Eddie Van Halen himself gifted to Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford.
The guitar is a purple Music Man EVH model, which was manufactured in 1991 and registered as No. 127. Van Halen gave the guitar to Whitford that same year. It’s priced at nearly $26,000 and will ship from Seattle, and according to the listing, is “predicted to sell soon” because two people have it in their carts.
Puscifer have announced that they’ve added more dates to their Existential Reckoning tour, with the new set of shows taking place throughout North America this fall.
The trek will kick off Oct. 13 in San Francisco, Calif. at the Warfield venue and wrap up Nov. 22 in Prescott, Ariz. Night Club will join as support for the run. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 15) at 10AM local time, and there will be VIP packages available for purchase as well.
Five Finger Death Punch mascot Knucklehead joins Iron Maiden’s fictional figurehead Eddie in Maiden’s Legacy of the Beast free-to-play mobile game starting this week.
The mobile match-up follows Maiden’s previous in-game team-ups with rock and metal iconography from bands such as Ghost, Disturbed, Powerwolf and Arch Enemy.