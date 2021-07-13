Rock Report 7/13/2021

Butcher Babies announced that they will be hitting the road for a late summer early fall series of dates with Infected Rain and Stitched Up Heart. Even though Butcher Babies admitted to having a new album ready to go they will be throwing it back on this tour to their debut album Goliath which they will be playing in it’s entirety. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday. —ALL THE DETAILS—
Korn revealed the replacement for Fieldy who stepped away from bass duties to clear up some ongoing personal issues. They have recruited Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies to cover for the upcoming tour with Staind. In a statement from Korn yesterday they said “We’ve all been rehearsing to get ready to bring the heat. We can’t wait to see you next month.” —FULL STORY—
In other bassist news Dave Mustaine hinted that they would be revealing their replacement for Dave Ellefson very soon. Mustaine even gave the briefest of glimpses of the mystery man during a Cameo he had done for a fan that got posted to Reddit. Granted in the video the bassists face is blocked by a chair but that didn’t stop people from trying to guess who he is. Whomever he is chances are he’ll also be the guy to hit the road with Megadeth this summer. —MORE DETAILS—
