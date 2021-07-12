Rock Report 7/12/2021

On Friday it was announced that the Deftones tour with Gojira and Poppy in support is getting pushed back to 2022. Deftones made the announcement on Instagram. However, 2022 won’t see Poppy going with them. As of now it’s just Deftones and Gojira. Tickets for the previous shows will be honored in 2022. —FULL RESCHEDULING NEWS—
Ice Nine Kills have announced a new album and given us the first single from it. The name of the new album is The Silver Scream 2 Welcome to Horrorwood and will drop on October 15th. The lead single from the album is Hip to be Scared and features Jacoby Shaddix from Papa Roach. Hip to be Scared dropped on Friday and can be found digitally now. —FULL STORY— —ICE NINE PSYCHO?—
Iron Maiden has been teasing that something is coming this Thursday, July 15th. Bruce Dickinson, the front man for Iron Maiden, added to that after a Seventh Son of the Seventh Son listening party recently. In the video clip Dickinson is standing in on lavish theater balcony and says “July the 15th. Rain or shine. Heaven or hell, man or beast, you’re invited to Belshazzar’s Feast. But your mum can’t come.” Not sure what’s coming but Thursday can’t get here soon enough. —OFFICIAL DICKINSON INVITE—
